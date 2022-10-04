The St. Helens High School Lions Friday, Oct. 14, football game with the Scappoose High School Indians will mark a century in the history of their rivalry.

The 7 p.m. encounter will be a home game for the Lions at Doc Ackerson Stadium.

To mark the centennial, leaders from both school districts created a trophy that Wes Bigham, former Lions head coach, will present to the winning team.

The Trophy

The winning team from the Oct. 14 100-year rivalry will receive this trophy.
