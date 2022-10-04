The St. Helens High School Lions Friday, Oct. 14, football game with the Scappoose High School Indians will mark a century in the history of their rivalry.
The 7 p.m. encounter will be a home game for the Lions at Doc Ackerson Stadium.
To mark the centennial, leaders from both school districts created a trophy that Wes Bigham, former Lions head coach, will present to the winning team.
St. Helens whipped Scappoose 48-0 in the first game of the rivalry, played Oct. 13, 1922.
“St. Helens and Scappoose are separated by approximately seven miles and have been competing against each other since the 20th century,” St. Helens athletic director Michael Lady said.
Scappoose athletic director Dale French called the coming game “an identifier of a history of rivalry and a celebration of a heritage of of sports and community that we share with our neighbors.”
“St. Helens and Scappoose have a storied history of rivalries in many different activities, he said. "This game presents an opportunity to celebrate our relationship as neighbors and come together in the name of friendly competition.”
French called the game ”a kind of rekindling of a friendly rivalry to make it a positive experience.”
“Players competing in this game, “Lady said, “will compete at a high level while adhering to our high standards of sportsmanship and respect. Athletics present an opportunity for young people to forge relationships that will impact their lives for many years to come.”
The students, French said, “will know they are “part of a huge historical event.”
