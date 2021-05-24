St. Helens’ annual summer event now for 10 years, 13 Nights on the River, is returning for summer 2021. Last year, the event was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, and the concert was scaled back to meet the state and county guidelines.
This year, the COVID-19 guidelines are more relaxed, but 13 Nights will still maintain current safety measures, city events coordinator Tina Curry said. “Since the concerts are outdoors we will still be encouraging distancing and masks. Of course, we have hand sanitizers available as well. The CDC says that outdoor transmission is practically nonexistent as of late. However, we will remain as we did last year.”
Due to Governor Kate Brown’s Phase 2 guidelines, events at venues have been limited to 250 people gathered outside provided they follow certain guidelines, such as six feet of physical distance between people. The concerts consistently draw a couple hundred people each Thursday.
Unlike last year, the concerts will be free this year, with a suggested donation of $2 per person. Last year’s concerts broke tradition with a $7 cover fee—a controversial change for residents. Residents complained about the new fee, but Mayor Rick Scholl explained the fee’s necessity.
“I know there’s mixed emotions out there in the community about this, and it was the only way we could actually go about having concerts,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said at a recent city council work session.
In 2020, Curry said the event was unable to acquire a liquor license. The concerts rely heavily on liquor sales, vendor fees, sponsorship dollars and donations in order to keep the event free, according to Curry. This year, the city also won't be providing alcohol, though Curry said they are trying to work out those details.
This year, the vendor marketplace will be able to provide food and drinks, while attendees listen to the concert. And the concerts are sponsored by a host of local sponsors, including Wauna Credit Union, Cascadia Home Loans, Best Western, The Jane Garcia Team Keller Williams, Avamere and Port of Columbia County
The events will be fenced-in on the waterfront at Columbia View Park, which hasn’t changed in recent years, according to Curry. Also, like past years food will be sold outside the fenced area so that passersby can buy food without having to purchase a 13 Nights ticket. And alcohol will be allowed anywhere within the fenced area. 13 Nights on the River’s full return seems to mark a return to normal for St. Helens residents.
The concerts will take place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting on June 3. Artists ranging from class rock to jazz will be featured, kicking off with Patrick Lamb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.