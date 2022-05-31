The popular music series 13 Nights returns to the St. Helens waterfront this week. The concerts are held each Thursday evening at the Columbia View Park amphitheater.
Saxophone player and singer Patrick Lamb, along with his Hit Factory, opened the 13 Nights Riverfront concert series last June.
"People are crying out to connect to other human beings again and this is showing how important human connection is and that's what we do with the music,” he told The Chronicle.” It's about happiness and goodness. We are her to connect people and make people feel there is hope and happiness. That's why we are here, and I think that's why they (the audience) are here."
The 13 Nights concerts are held Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The concerts are free. Donations are suggested. Parking along the riverfront is offered. No outside alcohol is allowed. 503 Distilling and Big Food Cart and Brew provide adult beverages. Bags are checked.
Sponsors include Wauna Credit Union, Cascadia Home Loans, Best Western, The Jane Garcia Team Keller Williams, Big Food Cart and Brew, 503 Distilling and City of St.Helens. Cascades, Composite Universal Group, St. Helens Marketfresh, 2Cs Vendor Mall and Dyno Nobel.
Blues singers Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, sponsored by St. Helens Auto Center, will open the concert series June 2.
The following is the posted 13 Nights concert series at Discover Columbia County.
• June 9 Gabriel Cox – Rock & Blues sponsored by Cascadia Home Loans
• June 16 Hit Factory – America’s Top Cover Band
• June 23 Funktown PDX – Get Down
• June 30 Bon Bon Vivant – Authentic New Orleans sponsored by Wauna Credit Union
• July 7 Sweetwater Band – Country Hits sponsored by The Jane Garcia Team
• July14 Radio Rockit Band – 70s,80s,90s, Hits
• July 21 Hit Machine – Local Favorite Dance Band sponsored by Dyno Nobel
• July 28 Bluewave Band – Journey Tribute sponsored by The Port of Columbia County
• Aug. 4 Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan
• Aug. 11 The Great Salsa Band
• Aug. 18 The Horn Dawgs
• Aug. 25 Macey Gard Band – High Energy Pop Band
