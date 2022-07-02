The City of St. Helens has been awarded a $150,000 Oregon Community Summer Grant for its Parks and Recreation Division.
The grant will be used to hire additional recreation staff, purchase equipment, and offer additional summer activities for St. Helens youth to stay engaged and have fun.
“We are so grateful to receive this grant,” St. Helens Parks and Recreation Manager Shanna Duggan said. “With this additional funding, we will be able to expand our programming and provide youth with quality enrichment activities this summer. It’s an amazing win for the St. Helens community.”
Duggan said she plans to expand programming by working with the recreation division’s existing community partners and services. The grant funding is specifically designed to benefit school-aged youth in the St. Helens community.
In 2022, the Oregon State Legislature allocated an additional $50 million through House Bill 5202 to increase summer enrichment, particularly for underserved students. The goal is to ensure the grant funding provides more time to reinforce deeper learning, creative spaces for hands-on projects, and opportunities for students of all ages to explore interests and possible career paths.
The funding is administered by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts (OAESD) working in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation, education service district partners, tribal education leaders, and community-based organizations in Oregon.
The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Division believes that a quality recreation program makes the St. Helens community stronger, according to Duggan.
Since 2018, the Parks and Recreation Division has partnered with community organizations to fill in missing recreational gaps and provide affordable programming for all ages that supports physical and mental well-being in the St. Helens community.
To learn more about the St. Helens Parks and Recreation Division and to find out what current programs are being offered, visit https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/parksrec.
