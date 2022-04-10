The St. Helens Elks Club has donated $8,000 to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
The donation will provide 500 boxes of food to the community, according to a release from the club.
“With the effects of the COVID pandemic and inflation we are seeing a major uptick in the lack of food availability for many families in our county and the St. Helens Eks Club has seen this great need and are helping," the release states.
The St. Helens Elks operate a lodge at 350 Belton Road in St. Helens. The club may be reached at 503-397-1999.
The Columbia Pacific Food Bank is moving its operations from 470 Milton Way to a new location along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. The food bank may be reached at 503-397-9708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.