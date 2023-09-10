Renewable Energy Funding
Metro Creative Connection

Oregon businesses and organizations will receive a combined nearly $2.3 million for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the operation that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen resilience.

This funding is made possible in part by the Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis.

