NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the boater observed driving through resting California sea lions in the Columbia River on April 3, 2023, near Hayden Island, Oregon.
Law enforcement is seeking information on the identity of the operator of the recreational fishing vessel involved in the incident. The vessel is an approximately 19- to 20-foot aluminum Hewescraft Pro-V Sea Runner with a dark blue stripe. The vessel has a soft top with an aluminum Barewest Fish & Wake Tower and is powered by a Yamaha outboard motor.
