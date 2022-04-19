Democrats and Republicans at the April 14 bipartisan Candidates Forum united over one central issue: increasing representation for rural Oregonians.
“Your job as a representative is a lot like being a juror in a criminal case,” candidate Drew Layda said. “Every law passed in Oregon is a potential sentence on the Oregonian people.”
Who’s running?
There are three candidates running for Oregon House District (HD) 31 this year: Republicans Drew Layda and Brian Stout and Democrat Anthony Sorace.
Oregon’s HD 31 serves Columbia County and parts of Multnomah and Washington counties.
On Thursday, April 14, Layda and Sorace attended the 2022 Engaged Citizens Primary Candidates Forum held at Columbia City Community Center, 1850 2nd Street, to address issues central to their campaign and take questions from constituents.
Other speakers at the event included HD 32 Republican candidate Glen Gaither, HD 32 Democratic candidate Logan Laity, and SD 16 Republican candidate Suzanne Weber.
Layda and Stout will face off in the May primary, and the Republican who is nominated will run against Sorace in the November general election.
The following election coverage provided by The Chronicle focuses on candidates’ stances on the key issues of housing, healthcare, and the economy.
Drew Layda (R- HD 31)
Housing
With Real Market Values (RMVs) increasing countywide, affordable housing is one agenda item Layda believes needs reform.
“A lot of people, when they look at a map of Oregon, they think that’s Oregon,” he explained. “No, 48% of that is Oregon. 52% of that is held by the federal government.”
Layda said he plans to work with the legislature to reform outdated land-use laws blocking Columbia County constituents from accessing developable land.
Another problem is high rates and low volume, according to Layda, which he sees as an untenable model.
“Rates are going to keep climbing until they decide to give us our land back and allow Oregonians to inhabit Oregon,” he said.
Healthcare
Calling medical freedom “an essential aspect of self-ownership,” Layda argues this was stripped away from citizens during the pandemic.
Informed consent is when a doctor or primary care provider explains outcomes to you so you can make informed decisions and is part of the larger concept of medical freedom, according to Layda.
“It’s the ability to decide what procedures you will undergo and what procedures you will not undergo,” he explained.
“The most important thing to anybody in this room is your own life and the life of those closest to you,” he said.
Economy
When asked whether he would vote to lower taxes for his constituents, Layda answered “absolutely.”
“I view prosperity a little bit differently than the progressives among us,” he said. “I view prosperity on the thickness of the wallets of the people in my district, not how much money my state has in the coffers.”
Layda said he supports local control when it comes to spending.
“I think that one of the biggest things we can do is start looking at everything we do through the lens of can we add value to what the people of Oregon need,” he said. “If not, I believe the private sector has a lot more success in enacting successful policy than the government does,” he said.
Before entering the HD 31 race, Layda worked as a project planner/cost-estimator for one of the largest domestic marine contractors in the U.S., according to his campaign website.
Highlights of Drew’s past political involvements include Precinct Committeeman (PCP) for Multnomah County Republican Party 2019-present, currently MCRP Parliamentarian, founding treasurer of the Libertarian Mises Caucus PAC, 2018 nominee of the Libertarian Party and the Pacific Green Party for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, 2018 Oregon delegate chair to the Libertarian National Convention, 2017-2019 Served on the Libertarian National Party’s Convention Oversight Committee.
More information about Layda and his campaign is available on his website: drewfororegon.com.
Anthony Sorace (D - HD 31)
Housing
Sorace said he believes Oregon’s current housing regulations are “absolutely a problem.”
Agreeing with Layda’s comments that the simple fix would be to build more houses, Sorace emphasized that two factors: working with investors and private industry, and cooperating with the state are key in solving the problem of affordable housing.
“I think we need to look at this top to bottom,” he said.
Healthcare
Sorace’s priority objective stepping into office would be to expand coverage to mental health access and care.
“It’s a real problem,” he said. “We’re failing (not only) our youth in particular, but all of our citizens in our area, and we need to work on that.”
Sorace expressed support for Oregon’s handling of substance abuse issues, calling Oregon’s Measure 110, a law decriminalizing drug possession, a “real healthcare and justice win.”
What the state has yet to address, Sorace says, is providing support to those who are already drug-addicted.
“We haven’t done a great job of dealing with people who have suffered from that in the past,” he conceded.
Economy
According to Sorace, lowering taxes is more complicated than it seems.
“I don’t really have a good answer to this question, outside of saying we need to look at this in terms of the overall picture of the services we are providing and how we budget for that long term,” he said in answer to whether he supports lowering taxes.
Sorace said his efforts to support local business would include talking to the individual counties, figuring out what help they need, and expanding broadband access for Oregon’s rural workers.
Sorace also said he would like to see better pay and more work opportunities for rural Oregonians.
“I’d like to see our government take a broader view of community impact when awarding contracts, so we don’t just get the lowest bidder, but instead take into account union jobs and family-supporting wages,” he said.
Sorace’s background is in engineering and engineering management. He also served as a youth minister and the director and treasurer of a non-profit, according to his campaign website.
His political experience includes serving as a PCP for the Columbia County Democrats.
Brian Stout (R - HD 31)
HD 31 Republican candidate Brian Stout is a PCP for the Columbia County Republican Party, a former HOA Board President, and a small business owner of 25 years.
Stout did not attend the April 14 event, however, he shared the following statement concerning economic issues on his campaign website:
“As a lifetime small business owner, I understand what it takes to be successful and the importance of contributing to our economy. We must leverage our resources to create a pro-growth job climate that benefits the community we live in while defending small businesses from unreasonable regulations and taxes.”
In an interview with The Chronicle, Stout explained his positions on areas of housing and healthcare.
Housing
"There is no easy answer to the current housing shortage," Stout told The Chronicle. "Affordability and availability continue to be a challenge in our area."
According to Stout, the issue of affordable housing could be addressed by enacting legislation that would make it easier to build a home.
"Restrictive zoning practices and exorbitant fees are pricing first time buyers out of the market and dissuading developers. These problems must be remedied, on the local and at the state level," Stout explained. "Homelessness is the other issue associated with this and that is an even more complex problem that involves physical and mental health care, retraining programs, and availability of good paying jobs."
Healthcare
"Lack of access to primary care is a continuing challenge in all our rural communities around the state," Stout said. "To address the shortage of primary care, creative solutions must be employed like creating public-private partnerships that address the needs of our rural communities or creating incentives for providers to practice in rural areas.
"Encouraging better integration of mental health care services with primary care may also result in meeting the needs of our residents. As your State Representative, I would support legislation that focuses on addressing these shortfalls of service to our rural communities."
Other issues Stout addresses on his website include education, community safety, transportation, constitutional freedoms, and the environment.
See a full list of the issues at stoutforstaterep.com.
Voter information
This year’s Primary Election is set for May 17, 2022, followed by the Nov. 8 General Election.
April 26 is the last day to register to vote.
To change your party affiliation, register to vote, or change your address, visit oregonvotes.gov or submit a card to the county clerk’s office by the deadline. Voters can check their registration status at oregonvotes.gov under the My Vote tab.
You can reach the Columbia County Elections division at 503-397-7214 or email elections@columbiacountyor.gov.
