State Rep. Brad Witt has announced $22,984,000 in new funding for Columbia County following the Oregon Legislature's short session in February.
"Christmas Tree" Bill
According to Witt, House Bill 5202 authorizing Oregon General Fund expenditures, commonly known as the “Christmas Tree” bill, which includes funding for several House District 31 projects.
- $984,000 to the City of St Helens for a central waterfront development project.
- $10 million for the City of Scappoose wastewater system improvements
- $10 million for the City of Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant
- $2 million for the Columbia County Courthouse life, safety and accessibility upgrades.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said the city is pleased to receive state funding for work on the Central Waterfront Project.
"The funds will be used to further explore the possibilities of repurposing and developing the site," Walsh said. "The city will work with funding administrators at Business Oregon to develop a scope of work which will create a framework for the available funding. We are still very early in the process and the project will involve both technical and community involvement."
