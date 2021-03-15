Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek were scheduled to testify Monday afternoon, March 15, in support of their $250 million Summer Learning and Child Care package during a meeting of the Oregon Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Education.
The package is designed to help students and children learn, thrive, and have fun this summer, according to a statement from Brown.
State Rep. Brad Witt said the subcommittee will be considering the $250 million funding package, which includes five specific parts:
$90 million for Summer Enrichment/Academic Program Grants for K-8. Grants will be available for all school districts who want to participate and make these enrichment activities available to all students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Districts would be required to cover at least 25% of the program costs.
$72 million for High School Summer Academic Support Grants. These will be available for all school districts who agree to participate to support a credit recovery program for students who may have failed or fallen behind in courses during the 2020-21 school year. Again a 25% match will be required.
$40 million for Summer Activity Grants. These statewide grants are for community-based activities and services for school-aged children including day camps, park program and top-specific enrichment program. These funds may be disbursed to non-profit organizations and local government service agencies.
$30 million for School Child Care Grants: This funding will go to school districts who want to cover the cost of wraparound child care services for K-8 students participating in the summer enrichment/academic programing. There is a 25% program cost match for these grants.
$13 million for Early Learning Programs, to continue their services through the summer months. The programs would use existing resources to cover the June costs, the additional funding would cover the July 1 to September 1 time period.
The Oregon Department of Education would receive $5 million for administrative-related costs for the proposed plan. Any of the $250 million in funding not spent by districts and early learning providers would be returned to the state General Fund during the 2021-23 fiscal year.
Brown released the following statement Monday afternoon, March 15.
“Students need academic enrichment opportunities this summer–there is no question. But to help our children get back on track, we also must make sure we are attending to their most basic needs,” Brown said. “That is true now, as students return to classrooms for the fourth quarter of the school year, and it is something we must continue to address in the summer months. This summer learning and child care package will set our kids up for success by letting them be kids again, in environments that foster creativity, learning, and joy.”
“Our children are being really affected by this pandemic,” Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney said. “We’ve introduced these summer programs because it has never been more urgent to invest in our kids. This summer, we want them to go outside. We want them to have fun. We want them to learn. We need to support their mental and physical health. These programs will get our kids back out doing the things they love.”
“We have the opportunity this summer to support our children and families in recovering from the educational and emotional losses of the past year living in a global pandemic,” Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek. “We all know stories of the stress this last year has caused for our kids: more emotional distress, more depression, and more anxiety as routines have been upended. The challenges have been greater for low-income families, children with special needs, single-parent households, and communities of color disproportionately
The following are details released by Gov. Brown March 8 concerning the summer learning package.
Combined with up to about $75 million in federal funds, both in district matching funds and funding for the Employment-Related Day Care Program, as much as $325 million will be invested in summer learning and child care programs.
The summer learning programs invest in communities that have been marginalized by historical disinvestment and are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Student success is impacted both by what happens in school and by factors outside of school. The investments in the Summer Learning and Child Care package will help address both students’ academic needs and the critical social and emotional challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In rural and urban communities, students face challenges outside of school, access to stable housing, adequate medical and dental care, food insecurity, and exposure to violence. The impact of these challenges requires tailored programs that build trusting relationships, connection and care for children over the summer months, in the critical time between the end of this school year and the beginning of the next.
The Summer Learning and Child Care package makes five specific investments:
• Summer Enrichment and Academic Program Grants (K-8) – $90 million: These grants can be used by school districts and their partner organizations for a wide range of enrichment activities for all K-8 students. Activities can cover the entire spectrum of student interest for all age levels, including outdoor activities, performing arts, robotics, and other instructional activities. Programming may be inclusive of the enrichment, academic, and mental health support that students need. Culturally-specific and relevant opportunities must be offered to be inclusive of all children, including students who experience disability and those who do not speak English. Schools will be encouraged to partner with culturally-specific community organizations where they exist.
• Summer Academic Support Grants (High School) – $72 million: Comprehensive distance learning has created challenges for Oregon high school students, with a disproportionate impact on students of color. As schools work to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 so every student is safe at school, there will be some logistical challenges to returning high school students to in-person instruction. In many districts, they may be among the last students to return to classrooms. These academic support grants will be available to school districts to participate in a summer school program to help high school students who have fallen behind in distance learning classes recover credits from the past school year. This summer programming may also be inclusive of enrichment and social-emotional support.
• Summer Activity Grants – $40 million: Grants for community organizations will be used to provide enrichment activities for students, such as day camps and park programs.
• School Child Care Grants – $30 million: These grants will be used by Title I elementary schools and Tribes to partner with community-based providers to provide wraparound child care services––including health and wellness, mental and behavioral health, and nutrition services––for K-8 students participating in summer enrichment and academic programming. The funds will prioritize low-income, working families.
• Early Learning Programs – $13 million: These resources will be used to help Early Learning Division grantees to continue providing their services to Oregon kids through the summer months. The programs include Oregon Pre-Kindergarten, Preschool Promise, and the Early Childhood Equity Fund.
