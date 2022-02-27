Wauna Credit Union (WCU) employees have raised $19,484.70 for the Amani Center in St. Helens.
All WCU employees vote annually to support a single, charity or nonprofit within their footprint.
“We live the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and that shows brightly through the philanthropy of our employees,” WCU President and CEO, Robert Blumberg said. “The Amani Center is an excellent organization and we are proud to support them."
The WCU Corporate Charity Giving Program is funded completely by WCU staff via payroll deduction, personal donations, and volunteering efforts. In 2021, the 114-strong WCU chose the Columbia County Child Abuse Assessment Center, better known as the Amani Center, a multi-disciplinary child abuse intervention center.
“The Amani Center is grateful for the wide range of support we experience from around our community,” Amani Center Development Coordinator Beth Pulito said. “What makes the partnership even more special from this project with WCU is the diversity of support throughout their entire organization; their entire staff, from leadership level to mid-management to branch team members, participated in raising funds and giving to our organization, in both their time and their financial contributions.”
Both the Amani Center and WCU are known for partnering on fundraising and volunteering events in battling child abuse, but the beginning of 2022 marked a special “match” program, engaging other local businesses and entities, according to a release from WCU. The credit union encouraged area organizations throughout Columbia County to match donations, drawing an additional $8,445.60 for the Amani Center.
“This has been the largest engagement we’ve experienced, and the WCU team was able to activate our entire community into action and support as well,” Pulito said. “We’re grateful for their generosity, as well as their motivation to encourage others to support and learn about the Amani Center mission. They not only impacted our fundraising efforts with their donation, they prompted others to step up and match the support. We cannot say ‘thank you’ enough!”
About the Amani Center
The Amani Center is a nonprofit organization established in October of 2000 for the purposes of developing and operating a community-based center where alleged child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, and/or domestic violence/witnessing violent crime, receive forensic/medical evaluations and support services in a child-friendly setting. More information may be found at https://amanicenter.org/.
About Wauna Credit Union
Wauna Credit Union is a not-for-profit member-owned financial cooperative. Founded in 1967, WCU delivers all annual profits back to its members via strong savings and loan rates, investment in technology, and highly-rated personal service. Anyone who resides, is employed, attends school, or worships in Clatsop, Columbia and Western Washington Counties in Oregon, or Pacific County in Washington is eligible for membership.
