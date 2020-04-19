U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has announced the issuance of more than $28 million to 18 counties in western Oregon, including Columbia County, as a part of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act extension.
The funding will go directly to the counties, supporting investments in education, infrastructure, public safety, health services and other critical expenditures made by these jurisdictions.
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder said Columbia County will receive $500,364.64.
"These funds support public safety, public health and other vital county services," she said. "They are also utilized for fire management programs, like Fire Wise, which addresses wildfire protection. Columbia County welcomes these resources, especially during this time of economic uncertainty."
According to Madruger, the O & C funds come from timber harvest on Bureau of Land Management through a program established in 1937 directing 50% of the proceeds of harvest to go directly to the 18 Oregon Counties where the land is located.
"We have a multiple-use and sustained yield mandate to manage public lands for the benefit of the American people,” Bernhardt said. “The Trump Administration is committed to increasing timber production to support economic growth and forest health. This program is one way we are being a good neighbor and supporting Western communities.”
“The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) administers the Secure Rural Schools Program along with the U.S. Forest Service, and our two agencies manage most of the federal lands in western Oregon," BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley said. "We’re committed to supporting local communities in these 18 counties through this vital program, and by facilitating sustainable development of timber and other natural resources from public lands.”
The BLM manages the SRS program in Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands, known as the O&C Lands, in concert with the U.S. Forest Service. The O&C Lands lie in a checkerboard pattern through 18 counties of western Oregon.
The lands contain more than 2.4 million acres of forests with a diversity of plant and animal species, recreation areas, mining claims, grazing lands, cultural and historical resources, scenic areas, wild and scenic rivers and wilderness.
SRS payments are made to over 700 counties across the United States, including the 18 counties containing O&C Lands, according to a formula set by Congress.
“Having helped create the Secure Rural Schools program about two decades ago, and having led the House effort to fund it over the last several sessions of Congress, I’m glad it continues to provide help to our rural counties and our public schools,” U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (OR-02) said. “I’ve worked closely with House Leadership and the Trump Administration to ensure that this program is fully funded. Getting these payments out the door is especially important during this pandemic."
Walden said while the funding is needed, "what we really need is to reform forest management policies, so we can reduce the size and severity of wildfires and produce good paying jobs and tax revenues in our forest counties. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Trump Administration to achieve that goal.”
“Receipt of the SRS 2019 payment to the O&C and Coos Bay Wagon Road Counties is very welcome funding for counties struggling financially with the COVID-19 national emergency," Douglas County Oregon Commissioner Tim Freeman said. “The SRS payment also highlights the need for predictable local government funding.
