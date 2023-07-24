Report

The CJC annual Sanctuary Promise/HB 3265 report is now online in English and Spanish.

Oregon was the first state in the nation to become a sanctuary state when leaders enacted a law in 1987 prohibiting state and local law enforcement and government agencies from assisting federal authorities with immigration enforcement.

In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed HB 3265, dubbed Oregon’s “Sanctuary Promise Act” – to further strengthen existing sanctuary laws.

One of the mandates of the new law requires Oregon's Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) to produce an annual Sanctuary Promise report each July 1, to track violations of Oregon's sanctuary laws.

