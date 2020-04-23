Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, April 23, to allocate more than $30 million in emergency funding to support Oregonians in need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to State Rep. Brad Witt, the funds will be used to support workers and small businesses, provide housing assistance to vulnerable Oregonians and increase federal spending limits to access relief in the CARES Act.
The Emergency Board Funding will include:
- $12 million for rental assistance and safe shelter alternatives for those who have either lost income due to COVID-19, or are at risk of infection or health problems due to inadequate shelter or housing.
- $10 million for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund to benefit workers who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance.
- $10 million for Small Business Assistance, funds will establish a program for businesses impacted by the coronavirus who have no more than 25 employees. This allocation includes $5 million from the E-Board, matched with $5 million in federal funding.
The Emergency Board is composed of members from the Oregon Senate and the Oregon House and has power to allocate state general fund resources.
