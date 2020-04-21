The Cascades Tissue Group in Scappoose is making a special needed donation to Columbia County.
According to a release from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, with toilet paper in high demand and sometimes difficult to find during the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia County has reached out to the Cascades Tissue Group for help supplying local organizations and citizens in need.
"On Friday, we got a call back from the local plant manager, Brian Dietz, and said they'd really like to help us out and offered to give us 300 cases of toilet paper to distribute to those folks," Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said.
It took a group of volunteers, with help from the work crew, two trips to unload the full supply at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, according to the County release. The product will go to the Community Action Team, food banks, senior centers and other social service organizations that can distribute it to those in need.
"Everybody's trying to make this work and do things for others and help our own neighbors out a little bit," Heimuller said. "So, special thanks to our business partners and certainly to Cascades Tissue in Scappoose."
Cascade Tissue operates a $64 million paper products manufacturing facility in Scappoose.
If you've been unable to find toilet paper, call the Columbia County Board of Commissioners Office at 503-397-4322.
