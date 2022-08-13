The St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) is in line to receive $340,000 for new law enforcement technology improvements.
The funding, if approved, will be used to make improvements at the SHPD specifically related to helping assist in the investigation of child abuse cases, according to a SHPD Facebook post.
“This will help our St. Helens detectives and patrol staff in our fight to bring justice to exploited children,” the post states.
