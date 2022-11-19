Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Just how are climate change stressors impacting ocean marine life off Oregon's shores?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded Oregon State University (OSU) and its research partners $4.2 million to investigate how multiple climate change-related stressors are impacting marine ecosystems off the coast of Oregon, Washington and Northern California.

Ocean Study

OSU will lead the research program to study what factors are stressing the Dungeness crab fishery.

The researchers will focus on two key species: Dungeness crab, which plays a significant economic and cultural role in Indigenous and other coastal communities and is considered the most valuable single-species fishery in Oregon; and krill, which are tiny crustaceans that play a critical role in the ocean’s food web and serve as a bellwether for ocean health.

