The City of St. Helens’ Parks and Recreation Division has received a $75,000 grant from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The grant will be used to support the City’s summer programming for school-age youth.
The St. Helens Recreation Program is offering a variety of summer camps this year that are tailored to provide educational, recreational, and civic opportunities for youth.
Options include Mad Science Summer Camps for incoming kindergarten to sixth graders, Garden Sprouts Camp for kids ages 6-9, Let’s Get Cooking Camp for kids ages 8-12, and a Teen Service Camp for youth ages 11-15.
The St. Helens Recreation Program is also offering a traditional summer camp in July for incoming first through fifth graders. This camp coincides with the St. Helens School District’s Summer Academy, but kids do not have to be enrolled in the Summer Academy to participate in the Recreation Program’s camp.
For more information about 2021 summer camp options, visit the Recreation Program’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/parksrec/page/summer-camps.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years,
OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving – time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians – creates measurable change.
The Foundation makes grants through an application process that involves local citizens in the review and evaluation of requests for funds. Application materials are available through the Foundation’s Portland office.
Individuals or businesses interested in establishing a fund may contact the Portland office at 1221 SW Yamhill, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97205; by phone at 503-227-6846; or online at https://oregoncf.org/.
