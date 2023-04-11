The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding Oregon $8,559,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to help upgrade wastewater and stormwater systems.
The EPA announced over $775 million nationally from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, Tribes, and territories through this year’s CWSRF. The funding is in addition to $2.4 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding that was announced by the EPA in February.
Both rounds of funding will help communities upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the nation.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funding April 10.
“Reliable access to clean water is vital to the health and safety of any community,” Merkley said. “These funds will help improve water infrastructure—a top concern I hear from folks in every corner of Oregon, especially in rural communities. I’ll continue to do all I can to ensure clean and reliable water and safe sanitation for all our communities here in Oregon and across the nation.”
“Oregonians deserve big-league clean water infrastructure,” Wyden said. “These dollars will go a long way to help communities large and small upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and our natural treasures.”
Clatskanie is working to gain more funds to build a new sewer plant in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.