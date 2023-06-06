The Spending Plan

The proposed $92.5M city budget includes unfilled positions and dwindling reserves.

The St. Helens City Council is expected to review and adopt a $92.5 million budget June 7, that includes unfilled positions, one being a police patrol officer position.

Exceptionally challenging

The budget process has been “exceptionally challenging,” according to the proposed budget document on the city’s website. High inflation, a competitive labor market, and increasing costs for materials and supplies are all cited as reasons for the challenges, The Chronicle first reported in mid-May.

