The St. Helens City Council is expected to review and adopt a $92.5 million budget June 7, that includes unfilled positions, one being a police patrol officer position.
Exceptionally challenging
The budget process has been “exceptionally challenging,” according to the proposed budget document on the city’s website. High inflation, a competitive labor market, and increasing costs for materials and supplies are all cited as reasons for the challenges, The Chronicle first reported in mid-May.
Along with the exhaustion of federal COVID relief dollars, the city is experiencing higher costs to support cost of living adjustments (COLA) for unionized city employees, including an assumed 5% COLA for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and a 6% COLA for St. Helens Police Association (SHPA) employees, and other higher-than-anticipated inflationary increases in insurance, materials, and professional services.
Following detailed review of expenses and revenues, the St. Helens Budget Committee on May 4 approved the proposed $92,548,64 city budget. The committee is composed of the city council and citizen volunteer members.
Predicted to run a 5% deficit in the next fiscal year, the city’s spending document states that the city is using General Fund reserves to alleviate the deficit. The general fund reserve’s balance is predicted to be negative by fiscal year 2025-2026.
To help balance service levels and maintain the general fund reserve, the city council tasked city staff with finding measures to increase revenues or reduce expenses. One cost-cutting measure is “leaving one vacant officer position unfilled,” the city’s budget document states.
St. Helens Police Association, the union representing the police department’s patrol officers, released a public statement on Facebook last month calling the decision to leave the vacant position unfilled “a colossal mistake” due to the department’s ongoing staffing shortage.
“The first purpose [of this post] is to reiterate where the association stands and let it be known that we think it is a colossal mistake for the city to neglect the staffing of the police department,” the Facebook post reads.
The association’s statement says that in addition to two resignations this year and multiple confirmed retirements for 2024, the city not hiring a new officer for 2023-2024 – despite agreeing to do so last year – heightens a law enforcement staffing shortage.
“Last year, the council agreed to hire two officers and one officer in 2023,” the association states. “There have two resignations this year and several retirements confirmed for 2024. Those spots are not going to be filled as the city is not currently hiring. There is also not going to be a new officer hired for 2023-2024, reversing the commitment the council made last year.”
The St. Helen’s Police Association’s statement argues that the St. Helens City Council’s decisions to not hire new officers and leave the vacant position unfilled “are making this city less safe.”
“While the City Council has a strategic goal project for FY 2023-2024 to decrease crime incidents by 5%, increase traffic safety, and reduce traffic accidents, the failure to follow through with the hiring decisions will make the city council’s goals worthless,” the statement reads.
City responds
The city responded to the police association’s claims that the pending budget decisions lessen public safety.
“Public safety is a fundamental service of city government and one of the City of St. Helens’ main goals in our strategic plan is to create a livable and safe community,” the city’s Communications Officer Crystal King said in an email to The Chronicle.
“This goal is balanced with preserving the city’s other critical services, which include maintaining safe infrastructure such as water and sewer services and roads, planning for future growth, and supporting economic development. We have to do this while maintaining a balanced and sustainable budget. Next fiscal year’s budget proposes leaving a currently vacant police and library position unfilled since the city does not have revenue for these positions,” King added.
King also acknowledged the possibility of funding the vacant position through the generation of additional revenues but made no promises the city would pursue other routes.
“If resources become available through future revenue increases or reductions in services elsewhere, then the city council has the ability to consider filling the vacant positions,” King said.
Additional options to fund the vacant position police officer position include a possible general obligation bond and a local levy and gas tax.
Maintaining city reserves
City staff has also been directed to explore additional funding options that help address the larger concern of maintaining the general fund reserves. The city’s budget document recommended increasing the public safety fee, a sewer rate adjustment of 8%, and a stormwater program rate adjustment.
King said that while the city’s proposed budget has recommended a few funding options, city staff will continue to explore additional funding options over the next year.
“The Budget Committee recommended that the city council explore various options. Staff will be reviewing options with the city council in future work sessions,” King said. “No discussions have occurred yet. Proposals will be reviewed over the next year, and council will direct staff on their preferred options to balance the budget.”
Next step
St. Helens City Council will review the budget at its regularly scheduled public meeting June 7 and will decide whether to adopt it. Under Oregon law, a balanced budget must be approved by the city council before the start of the new fiscal year, July. 1.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
