The Columbia County Rotary Club and McBride Elementary are pleased to honor Mackenzie Claussen as the February Rotary Student of the Month.
Mackenzie is an exemplary student. She not only demonstrates exceptional responsibility and dedication to her schoolwork, but she goes above and beyond by serving her fellow classmates, teachers, and other students at McBride Elementary.
Mackenzie is kind to all students, showing caring and compassion to everyone she comes in contact with, even those who do not always reciprocate her kindness. She has a great attitude and perseveres through challenges, both personally and academically. She is a bright light in our school and everyone around her enjoys her presence.
Congratulations, Mackenzie!
