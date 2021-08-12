As the city of Scappoose prepares to celebrate its centennial with an eye toward the future, Portland Community College (PCC) and Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D) will offer public tours of their local facilities along with information about their research and training programs.
PCC’s new Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Training Center is the education arm of the OMIC initiative - a collaboration of industry, higher education, and government that combines applied research and development and workforce training.
The tours
Facility tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at what is traditionally known as the OMIC Training Center, which anchors the college’s Columbia County Center, located at 34001 NE Wagner Court in Scappoose. A complimentary shuttle will take guests the short distance to OMIC R&D and back again.
Tours of both facilities are expected to take roughly an hour and will run approximately every 15 minutes. Groups will be limited to 10 guests at a time and masks will be required to comply with the college’s COVID requirements.
The OMIC Training Center will officially open on Aug. 16 with a free, five-week series of “On-Ramp to Manufacturing” classes, the first of several opportunities students will have to connect to careers in advanced manufacturing and gain crucial skills training.
It is PCC’s first permanent physical location in the region.
What the Center will provide
Once in full operation, the 32,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing training facility will house a number of manufacturing-related programs, including machining, welding and mechatronics.
It will support both traditional and work-based learning models like registered apprenticeship, pre-trades programs and internships, while providing introductory, intermediate and advanced training in machining, computer numerically controlled (CNC) lathe operation, CNC mill operation, welding and fabrication and other areas of advanced manufacturing.
OMIC R&D, meanwhile, is home to a rapidly growing array of world-class machinery and equipment to serve its research and development projects. The onsite facility capabilities include state-of-the-art milling and machining equipment, plus the Factory of Tomorrow advanced manufacturing technology lab and the Additive Innovation Center.
For more information, contact Alfredo Moreno at alfredo.moreno1@pcc.edu.
