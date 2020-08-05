The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) has announced action taken against 67 police officers following a three year review of law enforcement accountability.
The following is information from the DPSST about the action.
Since August 1, 2017, the effective date of DPSST Board’s expanded authority to review discretionary misconduct, 180 police officers or police officer applicants have had their eligibility for certifications reviewed. Twenty-three of those are from the Portland Police Bureau.
Of those 180 reviews, the Board took final action against 67 police officers. (62 revoked or denied - 8 from the Portland Police Bureau; 5 suspensions).
Of those 67 actions:
- 4 involved female police officers;
- 30 were for off-duty conduct;
- 15 officers held Supervisory or above certifications
- 51 had over 10 years experience as a police officer;
- 19 over 25 years experience as a police officer
- 12 involved alcohol or drug use;
- 17 involved sexual conduct;
- 4 involved domestic violence; and
- 23 involved an element of dishonesty.
Oregon law enforcement officers who are decertified by DPSST are also entered into the the National Decertification Index (NDI) of the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) which is a national registry of certificate or license revocation actions related to officer misconduct as reported by participating state government agencies.
The NDI currently contains 28,555 actions reported by 45 certifying agencies as not all states issue certification to law enforcement officers and not all states have the ability to revoke or suspend police officer certifications, Oregon does both.
In accordance with HB 4207 passed during the recent special session of the Oregon Legislative Assembly, DPSST has created and published a statewide, online database of DPSST Professional Standards actions.
The database includes the names of all public safety officers who have been the subject of a DPSST certification action, their employing agency (when applicable), and a link to the DPSST investigation and Final Order once issued (which will include a description of the facts underlying the denial, suspension or revocation action) occurring on or after June 30, 2020 (The effective date of HB 4207).
For broader transparency, a listing of all individuals who were the subject of a DPSST professional standards action prior to June, 2020 has also been published, along with a list of open, pending DPSST professional standards cases. The database can be found on-line at https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/cj/pages/professionalStandards.aspx
DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said there have been many questions and concerns raised about policing in our state and nation.
"Many of the questions within our state have been regarding the training and accountability of Oregon law enforcement officers," Gabliks said.
To address these questions, to share information, and to answer questions, DPSST held a number of virtual sessions specifically for local community leaders, elected officials, state legislators, and media, according to Gabliks.
One session addressed Oregon’s criminal justice professional standards system. Another focused specifically on police use of force training in Oregon offered by DPSST. And the last covered the basic police training program offered at DPSST to all newly hired city, county, state, tribal, and university law enforcement professionals.
"Participants had the ability to ask questions of DPSST staff during each of these sessions," Gabliks said. "Each of the sessions were recorded and have been posted for viewing on the DPSST webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/CJ/Pages/InformationalFiles.aspx."
Background
There are two critical components of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) mission that work together to promote excellence in Oregon's public safety professions - delivering quality training and upholding professional standards.
DPSST training helps public safety providers protect their communities. Upholding professional standards ensures the integrity of Oregon's criminal justice system by ensuring that officers meet and maintain all established training, physical, emotional, intellectual and moral fitness standards for all public safety disciplines.
In addition to statutes set by the Oregon State Legislature, DPSST's overall mission is guided by the 24-member Board on Public Safety Standards and Training, and six discipline-specific, public safety policy committees.
The board and committees are integrally involved in setting the agency's Oregon Administrative Rules, which legally guide the implementation of our statutory obligations; the board and committees also provide input into, and make decisions regarding training standards and certification requirements; they review individual certification cases; and, they help set the agency's high-level goals for the future. The board and committees meet quarterly.
DPSST certifies more than 5,500 full-time law enforcement professionals in Oregon who work for city, county, state, tribal, university, railroad police agencies.
About the BPSST and DPSST
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem.
The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue serves as the Chair of the Board.
The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.