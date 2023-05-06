The Amani Center officially achieved its accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).
The NCA is the overarching agency in the country that advises children’s advocacy centers on best practices and sets standards for facilities to meet.
The Amani Center, located at 1621 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, has long been an affiliate of the NCA, and its new accredited status is the highest level of NCA membership and denotes excellence in service provision. The Amani Center hosted a “ribbon cutting” ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce to unveil new renovations and celebrate its accreditation status on April 21.
Supporters, sponsors, and friends of the Amani Center were in attendance for the event, and members of the staff spoke about what the achievement of accreditation meant to them. After the ceremony, Executive Director Amelia Kercher spoke with the Chronicle about their agency’s accreditation status.
“There’s just a lot of other opportunities that open up for us. There are certain funding opportunities that are only available if we’re fully accredited,” Kercher said. “For us, meeting that standard, it just means that there’s not a question about what we’re doing. We are doing the right thing; we are doing the best practice standard. It’s not just something that we think is right; this is what the national organization of child abuse assessment centers has determined is the best way to serve kids.”
Kercher also was touched by the number of people who came out in support of the Amani Center for their ribbon-cutting ceremony. Something Kercher wanted Columbia County to hear about the Amani Center and the services they can offer is that there is always support.
“I think the biggest thing is that I want everybody to know that they’re not alone. I think that any trauma can make us feel really isolated and make us feel like we’re the only ones going through it,” Kercher said. “ Our center has staff that can help you access support and resources, that can help you figure out what next steps might be.”
