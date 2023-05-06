Amani Center ribbon ceremony

Amelia Kercher cuts the ribbon at the ceremony the Amani Center hosted April 21.

 Will Lohre, Country Media, Inc.

The Amani Center officially achieved its accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).

The NCA is the overarching agency in the country that advises children’s advocacy centers on best practices and sets standards for facilities to meet.

The Amani Center, located at 1621 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, has long been an affiliate of the NCA, and its new accredited status is the highest level of NCA membership and denotes excellence in service provision. The Amani Center hosted a “ribbon cutting” ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce to unveil new renovations and celebrate its accreditation status on April 21.

