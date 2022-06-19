Rewarded for his efforts assisting a local fire agency, an Oregon Department of Transportation employee is now the proud recipient of a heroism medal.
"The individual had no idea what was going on in the ambulance," Scappoose Fire Chief Jeff Pricher said. "We believe that is an act of heroism more than worthy of sharing."
On April 12, 2022, Scappoose Fire District was transporting a patient to a Portland hospital. During the transport, SRFD personnel discovered the patient had a weapon and was attempting to harm himself and EMS personnel.
The ambulance stopped at a road closure on Highway 30 and Cornelius Pass Rd, where Stewart was stationed. He walked over to the ambulance to offer aid, observed the situation, and assisted SRFD personnel in securing the weapon.
Board President Dave Sorenson and Pricher presented the Scappoose Fire District Citizen Heroism Award to Stewart at the June 9, 2022, regular fire board meeting.
Scappoose Fire District thanks Stewart for ensuring the safety of their employees and the patient. The Scappoose Fire Citizen Heroism medal is a new award that recognizes a civilian who provides extraordinary service during the course of an emergency.
