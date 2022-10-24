In an effort to better protect local school children, teachers, staff and citizens, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSH) is hosting active shooter training in Rainier.

Active Shooter Training

The active shooter training includes mock sessions similar to this event to prepare law enforcement for an actual event.

The five-day instructor level course began in Raining today, Oct. 24. It is being taught by four Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) instructors and one FBI Agent. Those who attend will then train the deputies or officers in their department.

“This course was developed through Texas State University and will bring cutting edge active shooter training to Columbia County," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "We are honored to host this highly acclaimed course in Columbia County."

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation continuing to rise, are you spending more and saving less?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.