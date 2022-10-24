In an effort to better protect local school children, teachers, staff and citizens, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSH) is hosting active shooter training in Rainier.
The five-day instructor level course began in Raining today, Oct. 24. It is being taught by four Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) instructors and one FBI Agent. Those who attend will then train the deputies or officers in their department.
“This course was developed through Texas State University and will bring cutting edge active shooter training to Columbia County," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "We are honored to host this highly acclaimed course in Columbia County."
Specific details about the location of the training had not been disclosed by the CCSO at the time of this post.
Since this is the first course in a series of seven, there may be opportunities for additional training in the future, according to Pixley.
The class is federally funded. There is no cost to CCSO.
CCSO will be joined at this training by other local agencies:
St Helens Police Department
Rainier Police Department
Kelso Police Department
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office
In a release from the CCSO, the training is described as a dynamic course of instruction is designed to teach instructors how prepare the first responder to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter.
The course will cover:
Shooting and moving
Threshold evaluation
Concepts and principles of team movement
Setting up for and room entry techniques
Approach and breaching the crisis site
Secondary responder tactics
Improvised explosive devices
Post engagement priorities of work
The course will culminate with dynamic force‑on‑force scenarios and include instructor required teach backs to insure the quality of instruction taught back to first responders.
