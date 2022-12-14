Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Community and Shelter Assistance (CASA) in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state, including Clatskanie and Rainier.

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced funding Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, I’m gratified to see federal dollars go to keeping roofs overhead for Oregonians in communities throughout the state,” Wyden said. “While building more long-term affordable housing remains an ongoing challenge, CASA is providing crucial services to maintain and expand the long-term affordable housing we already have. I will continue to fight so that in the wealthiest, strongest nation on earth, all Oregon families have a warm, safe, affordable and stable place to call home.”

