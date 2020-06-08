Construction for a 238-unit affordable housing community, St. Helens Apartments, could begin in the summer of 2021 if funding is secured.
Community Development Partners (CDP), an affordable housing development company and Northwest Oregon Housing Authority (NOHA), which administers federal Housing Choice Vouchers and owns and operates rental properties in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties, have announced plans for the 238-unit affordable housing community.
Located off Gable Road and Highway 30, the development is envisioned as a true intergenerational community, connecting working adults, families, and seniors through high quality affordable housing in an environment that encourages interaction and neighborliness, according to a release from the developers.
“I am excited about housing coming to St. Helens that has been long overdue and that will bring a community of families together," Northwest Oregon Housing Authority board chair Nina Reed said. "The intergenerational feature of the plan provides an opportunity for healthy living through an emphasis on nature and wellness to enhance lives."
The new development will be situated on over 18 acres and includes a grove of old trees within natural protected wetlands. Eleven buildings will dot the site, including 157 family-sized units in five 3-story walk-up apartment buildings, 31 townhomes divided across four buildings, an 80-unit senior housing building, and a 4,500 sq. ft. community building.
The community building is central to the site and is designed to be where families and seniors come together around a large gathering space with a full kitchen for multi-generational meals and social events. The building also includes rooms for studying/tutoring, a computer room, tv room, and shared conference rooms.
The development team’s approach to the outdoor space is rooted in the simple idea that nature is good for us, according to the release. The site has been designed to take advantage of the on-site wetlands by including a trail system that runs along its edge and ample outdoor spaces for recreational opportunities, including grass fields, picnic and BBQ areas, and gardening areas with fruit trees allowing residents to grow and share culturally relevant foods.
“We are thrilled to be partnered with NOHA as we begin moving forward with St. Helens Apartments,” CDP CEO Eric Paine said. “We’re in the midst of a housing crisis here in Oregon that is only being exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic. This project will help meet the local housing need by providing quality, affordable homes for Columbia County residents as well as serving as a hub for important social services that support our residents and enhance the larger community.”
The release also stated that the St. Helens Apartments will provide desperately needed affordable housing options coupled with robust resident service opportunities for families and seniors within Columbia County. Units will be available to residents who make at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Community services will be helmed by EngAGE, a culturally responsive organization with 20 years of experience changing lives through transformative affordable, multigenerational apartment communities.
“St. Helens Apartments is an amazing opportunity to create an intentional community where services focused on housing stability, art, wellness, lifelong learning and community engagement can be housed under one roof,” EngAGE Founder and CEO Tim Carpenter said. “This project will not only meet a housing need, it will meet a service need for communities of color, seniors, and low-income residents in Columbia County.”
A conditional use permit for the project was approved by the St. Helens Planning Commission in September 2019. A current Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Rental funding application has been submitted to Oregon Housing and Community Services to try and secure much needed funding for the project. If awarded, construction is expected to begin in June 2021 and be completed by December 2022.
According to the release:
Community Development Partners
Community Development Partners (CDP) is a mission-driven organization committed to the development and operation of life-enhancing affordable housing with a focus on long-term community engagement. CDP developments are focused on enhancing whole neighborhoods by incorporating public spaces, cultural and social programming, and robust on-site services from local community partners into their projects.
A certified B-corporation (social benefit corporation), CDP is dedicated to the highest standards of social and environmental stewardship, public transparency, and legal accountability—a reflection of their dedication to their mission and priority of impacts over profit.
Founded in 2011 by brothers Eric and Kyle Paine, CDP has grown into a team of 22 professionals based in offices in Portland, Oregon and Newport Beach, California. Named a national Top 50 Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance for the third year in 2019, the CDP team has developed and now oversees 24 unique communities comprising over 2,000 units across Oregon, California, Arizona, and Nevada.
Northwest Oregon Housing Authority
Northwest Oregon Housing Authority (NOHA) is a Public Housing Agency located in Warrenton, Oregon that participates in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Homeownership Voucher, and Family Self-Sufficiency programs. NOHA serves Clatsop County, Columbia County and Tillamook County. The mission of NOHA is to ensure access to safe, affordable, decent housing for eligible residents of Columbia, Clatsop, and Tillamook Counties and to break the poverty cycle by providing opportunity for self-sufficiency.
EngAGE
EngAGE changes lives by transforming affordable senior, family, and multigenerational apartment communities into vibrant centers of learning, wellness and creativity. They serve thousands of seniors and families in California, Oregon, and Minnesota by providing programs in well-being, the arts, lifelong learning, intergenerational connectivity, community building and civic engagement. They provide these classes, programs, and events to 50 affordable senior and family apartment communities, serving more than 5,500 seniors and hundreds of families with children. They embrace a whole-person approach to creative living, providing college level programs in the arts, wellness, and life-long learning onsite at each of our apartment buildings and at no charge to residents. EngAGE creates connections across generations, helping older adults become involved with younger people in their communities as mentors, sages, and neighbors.
