As the nation continues to face a crisis of housing affordability, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act.

The legislation is aimed at ending Wall Street ownership of residential housing.

While aspects of the housing crisis— including a supply shortage—will take years to remedy, others can be addressed immediately, according to Merkley, including a ban on hedge funds and private equity firms owning and controlling large parts of the American housing market, and in turn dedicate revenue from this bill for down payment assistance to homebuyers.

Investor's Expectations

To meet investor’s return expectations, hedge funds and other investors maximize profits by imposing high rent increases, inflating fees, and delaying home maintenance and improvements, which diminishes the quality of housing over time, the Merkley release reads.
