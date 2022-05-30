High school students in Columbia County are now considering their future educational plans whether it is a trade school or public/private college.
Since 2000, the Columbia Learning Center has been making the costs of higher learning a bit easier by awarding $5000 “Chance to Become” scholarships to 288 graduating seniors from Columbia County’s five high schools. Over the 22 years of assisting students, these scholarships are valued at $1,400,000.
This year Columbia Learning Center is awarding 12 $5,000 Scholarships to 2022 graduates in Columbia County’s five county high schools including, five for St. Helens, two for Scappoose High School, one for Rainier, three for Clatskanine, and one for Vernonia.
This scholarship is one of the most unique in the nation. Students are chosen by their schools with very non-traditional criteria, with grades playing a minor role in the process. A student may have a special talent or skill, overcome challenges, or may simply try their best at whatever they do. In short, this scholarship is intended to include a wide range of students.
“The Chance to Become” scholarship made all the difference in the world for me," Columbia Learning Center Board Member Patricia Galvan said. "It made it possible for me to continue and specialize my studies at institutions of higher learning!”
Galvan is a Columbia County’s Sheriff’s Office deputy corrections officer,
Columbia Learning Center’s main fundraiser is the Black Tie Blue Jeans Summer Social & Auction held at the Deer Island Stock Ranch. Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled and has been rescheduled for August 3, 2023, at the Ranch.
Many anonymous donors contribute regularly. Many do so with the belief that they were given “a chance to become” and wish to return that good fortune by helping students with a jump-start in life. The Clatskanie Kiwanis Club also partners with The Columbia Learning Center to raise money for additional scholarships in their community.
To help support “The Chance to Become Scholarship” your tax-deductible donations can be sent to The Columbia Center, P.O. Box 1094, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
For more information, visit www.chancetobecome.org.
