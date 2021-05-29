You'll likely see repairs and cleanup at area cemeteries in the weeks and months ahead.
The needed work follows voter approved of a five-year local option tax for operations of the Rainier Cemetery District, which operates 13 area cemeteries.
The permanent tax rate for the district was set at $0.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value back in the 1950s and has not been raised since, despite three recent attempts by the district to do so.
In the past five years the district has proposed three separate measures to increase funding but voters in the district have not approved any of them. The last effort failed in the Nov. 3 election. It asked for a $0.05 per $1,000 assessed property value increase.
Approximately half of the district’s budget is from property tax funds, around $67,000 a year. The other half is generated from sales and service income.
But during the May 18 Special District Election, voters had a change of heart and approved the latest funding measure.
In a statement following the election, the Rainier Cemetery District Board issued its appreciation.
“The Rainier Cemetery District wants to extend a very warm thank you to the 1,156 voters that said yes to the request for a five year, tax levy,” the statement reads. “We also need to thank all of the community members that live outside the district boundaries (and therefore cannot vote for the levy) who helped spread the word of the importance of this additional funding. Your efforts are so appreciated!”
According to the District statement, five cents per $1,000 of property value was a very small increase considering the increases over the past 100 years in all the costs of maintaining 37 acres of cemetery property.
“And the district boundaries have never been changed in that time to include the thousands of additional residents now living in the surrounding area,” the statement reads.
The statement said that least half of the occupied graves were bought 100+ years ago. A plot of eight graves could be purchased for $25 at that time. Obviously, the District statement declared, that price wasn’t going to take care of the graves, so a cemetery district was created to tax citizens for that expense. Those eight graves have been maintained for the past 100 years on the tax income from the voters living within the district boundaries.
District officials said many necessary projects have been delayed for years due to the lack of additional funding, including new equipment, repair and improvements to cemetery property, much of which has been damaged by the public, new signage, and additional help for more maintenance of all cemeteries.
“It was hard losing our sexton, but if one reviews the district’s financial information, which is always available on the district website, it is clear we could no longer afford the expense of a full time employee,” the District statement reads. “That will not change.”
In an effort to move forward, the Rainier Cemetery District plans to have two part time employees, one for the inside work and one for the outside work. District officials said it was not possible for the sexton to perform all the duties required alone, particularly during mowing season, which generated public criticism of the care of the cemeteries.
The Rainier Cemetery District conducts board meetings on the third Monday each month. The public is invited to join the meetings. The meetings are conducted at the District office at 24952 Alston Road in Rainier.
For more information. call 503-556-9697.
