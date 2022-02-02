More than 100 women pilots will take off on the adventure of a lifetime when the flag drops to mark the start of the 45th annual Air Race Classic (ARC) in June 2022, the oldest airplane race of its kind.
The Air Race Classic traces its root back to the 1929 Women’s Air Derby, aka the Powder Puff Derby, in which Amelia Earhart and 19 other daring female pilots raced from Santa Monica, California, to Cleveland, Ohio.
Today, the ARC is the epicenter of women’s air racing, the ultimate test of piloting skill and aviation decision-making for female pilots of all ages and from all walks of life. The 2022 ARC will begin this year in Lakeland, FL on June 21.
Teams will face unfamiliar terrain and challenging weather as they put their piloting skills to the test, flying at maximum speed across nine states, according to a release from the air race organizers.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, the organizers will conduct a drawing for the Top 10 race numbers for teams that registered before the January 31, 2022 early registration deadline. The Top 10 Drawing will be held at Oregon Aero, located at the Scappoose Air Park. Former State Sen. Betsy Johnson and current Oregon gubernatorial candidate is scheduled to attend.
The Top Ten Drawing will determine the order of the Top 10 planes that will take off in that order. A typical race will have about 50 planes with a minimum of 2 female pilots in each plane. The planes are handicapped, but there are many races that prefer to be first to take off.
Watch Facebook Live Air Race Classic (Public Group).
About the Air Race Classic
Air Race Classic Inc. is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission of encouraging and educating current and future female pilots, increasing public awareness of general aviation, demonstrating women's roles in aviation, and preserving and promoting the tradition of pioneering women in aviation.
For more information, visit airraceclassic.org. Follow Air Race Classic on Facebook(Public Group). On Twitter: @AuthenticARC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.