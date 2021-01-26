Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) has completed the final suppression and fire alarm inspections at the new airplane hangar at Scappoose Industrial Airpark.
The new project includes 27,000 square feet of clear-span hangar space with utilities and 4,500 square feet of office area.
SRFPD Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Jeff Pricher and SRFPD Fire Inspector Shelly Booth said they worked closely with project managers, city and county building officials, and other stakeholders to ensure the project met fire safety standards.
The hanger is part of the overall economic development at the airpark.
