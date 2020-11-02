Pilots arriving at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark now have a freshly painted airmarking near the runway.
Volunteers from the Columbia Cascade Chapter of the Ninety-Nines have spelled out “SCAPPOOSE” in 20-foot white letters on the west side ramp near Taxiway B.
The Ninety-Nines is an international organization of women pilots that promotes the advancement of aviation through education, scholarships, and support. Ninety-Nines members have been volunteering to paint airport names and other identifiers on airfields or rooftops – known as “airmarking” – since the 1930s, and it’s a tradition that they continue to uphold.
“Airmarking has historically been important because pre-GPS it was very difficult sometimes for pilots to find airfields and airstrips,” Columbia Cascade Chapter Chairwoman Michelle Girts said.
Airmarking continues to be valuable for visual navigation purposes, according to a release from the Port of Columbia County. Pilots look for the numbers or indicators near the runway to confirm that they have reached the airport they are looking for.
“You can GPS to it, and you can look around for it, but it really helps to have those identifying letters or numbers there on the ground,” Girts said.
Port of Columbia County Operations Manager Craig Allison approached the Ninety-Nines a couple of years ago at the suggestion of the Port’s Scappoose Industrial Airpark Advisory Committee.
“The Port has had some significant construction projects at the Airpark over the last few years, with the Taxiway-B relocation and 2019-2020 State Pavement Maintenance Project, and we needed to get those complete before we could move forward with the airmarking,” Allison said.
Other factors are also involved in the planning of these projects, including good weather, the coordination of volunteers and funding for supplies, according to the release.
Since funding for airmarking no longer comes from the federal government, the non-profit organization must secure financial support from airports or other civic groups. The Port of Columbia County supplied the paint for this project.
“It’s a pleasure to have the Port partner with the Ninety-Nine’s to have the airport marked again,” Airpark Advisory Committee member and owner of TransWestern Aviation John Helm said.
While airmarking was a widespread activity in the 20th century, the number of projects has slowed down over the last couple of decades. The airmarking at Scappoose is the first one the Columbia Cascade chapter has done in several years, but they are starting to grow again in popularity.
“There’s a lot of interest in it,” Girts said. “It’s good for the general aviation community, it’s good for camaraderie and team building in the chapter, and it’s just a lot of fun.”
About the Port of Columbia County
The Port of Columbia County encompasses 51-miles along the Columbia River and U.S. Highway 30 in northwest Oregon. The Port’s function is to foster local economic development opportunities to create and sustain jobs while maintaining the environmental assets of the port district.
The Port offers a variety of sites for industrial development in its 2,400-acre portfolio, including the Scappoose Industrial Airpark. More information at www.portofcolumbiacounty.org.
About the Ninety-Nines
The Ninety-Nines is an International Organization of Women Pilots that promotes advancement of aviation through education, scholarships and mutual support while honoring their unique history and sharing their passion for flight. More information at www.ninety-nines.org.
