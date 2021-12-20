The Scappoose Air Park is in line to receive $159,000 as part of $42,199,830 for Oregon airports over the next fiscal year from the federal landmark bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The money will be distributed to airports across the state to address safety improvements to runways and taxiways, modernize aging terminals, and reduce aircraft noise near airports, according to a release from Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio.
“The funding announced by the Federal Aviation Administration will help fund upgrades to airports across Oregon, both large and small,” DeFazio said. “I’m pleased the Biden administration is moving swiftly to get our state and the nation the resources needed to rebuild. As Chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue my work with the Biden administration to ensure we implement this new law and secure much-needed funding to make Oregon’s airports safer, greener, and less congested.”
As Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, DeFazio said he played an instrumental role in getting this bill signed into law.
On Dec. 16, the Federal Aviation Administration announced apportionments for Oregon’s airports under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding is for the next fiscal year alone, with Oregon set to receive over $210 million over the next five years for airport infrastructure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
