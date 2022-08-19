Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).
"We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard.
2-Year statewide trend
Mitchell said his agency has seen the increase in fatal traffic crashes over the past two years.
OSP documents show the number of fatal crashes:
- 2019 = 195
- 2020 = 200
- 2021 = 234
Over the years, law enforcement reports have listed the cause of many of the fatal crashes as one vehicle crossing over the centerline of the roadway.
The News Guard asked Mitchell what OSP reconstruction of the deadly crashes reveal as the cause of the crashes. Is it driver fatigue, medical issue, attention failure, texting, eating?
"There is no easy way to narrow down specific reasons for distracted driving," Mitchell said. "All the things you mention in the question are causes of Lane Usage crashes."
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a website for crash reports and statistics. View the site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Data/Pages/Crash.aspx.
Crash locations
Mitchell said there are specific areas of the state where OSP is seeing an uptick in fatal crashes. Below are the highways OSP has seen the most fatal crashes during the same timeframe (2019 – 2021):
• I-5 and Hwy 99 in Jackson County
• Hwy 199 in Josephine County
• I-5 and Hwy 99 in Marion County
• Hwy 211 and Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
• Hwy 97 in Deschutes County
• Hwy 97 in Klamath County
• Hwy 58 in Lane County
• 1-5 in Douglas County
"There are numerous variables that can cause crashes in particular geographical locations," Mitchell said. "It could be increased traffic volume, a long weather event and motorists committing traffic violations that lead to crashes in a particular area."
Mitchell said the largest contributor to the fatal traffic crashes is speed and driving on the wrong side of the road.
State troopers and partner public safety agencies focus on what is called the Fatal 5 driving behaviors, which Mitchell said contributes to most of all motor vehicle crashes.
The Fatal 5 driving habits:
- Speed
- Occupant safety
- Lane safety
- Impaired driving
- Distracted driving
"Our patrol division troopers focus on the Fatal 5 violations to reduce crash and fatal crash rates," Mitchell said. "Through high visibility enforcement, OSP attempts to reduce the crashes related to Fatal 5 violations."
The following is a link to an interactive that shows OSP patrol activities around the state: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Pages/patrolmap.aspx.
Mitchell said OSP makes the following recommendations to help drivers stay safe:
Speed – Drive the speed limit and on occasion drive the speed with due regard to the conditions at the time, which could be road and weather conditions that would warrant slower speeds for safety.
Occupant Safety – Wear your seatbelts. Wear them correctly. Make sure children are in proper child safety seats.
Lane Safety – Drive within your lane. Keep distractions at a minimum that could cause a person to leave their lane. If you are fatigued pull over and rest at a safe location so that you do not fall asleep and leave the travel lane.
Impaired Driving – Do not drive buzzed, whether from alcohol or other drugs that could cause any impairment. Call for a designated driver, taxi, rideshare or other options.
Distracted Driving – Put that phone down. Stop doing anything that can cause you to look away from the road.
Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County. On the same day, another fatal crash occurred along I-5 near Woodburn in the Willamette Valley. That crash claimed one life.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), troopers and other emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle Gleneden Beach crash at about 10:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, near milepost 122 on Highway 101.
OSP’s preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, 31, of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner dump truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age 69, of Otis.
The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner dump truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, 30, of Otis, and Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.
Highway 101 was closed for about six hours during the crash investigation.
