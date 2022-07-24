People in Columbia County who have antiques and collectable to share may be able to do so on 'American Pickers.'

The national television spotlight will be on Oregon in October as the hosts from the History Channel’s cable show ‘American Pickers’ returns.

'American Pickers'

The specific Oregon location where the show will tape an episode had not yet been made public as of July 18.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” American Pickers Associate Producer Meredith Ball said. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

