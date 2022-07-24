People in Columbia County who have antiques and collectable to share may be able to do so on 'American Pickers.'
The national television spotlight will be on Oregon in October as the hosts from the History Channel’s cable show ‘American Pickers’ returns.
“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” American Pickers Associate Producer Meredith Ball said. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”
Ball said the specific Oregon location where the show will tape an episode had not been made public as of July 18.
American Pickers is described in an earlier release as a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows the hosts as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, highlight sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind finds.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the hosts are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” the release states. “Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
Ball said ‘the American Pickers’ crew is still taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state.
“However, we are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking,” Ball said. ‘American Pickers’ is looking for different, unusual, and unique items – “something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story,” she said.
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should contact the producers at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericnPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.
“The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public,” Ball said.
‘American Pickers’ last appeared to videotape an episode in Oregon in 2019.
