The operator of a Portland area animal rescue, rehabilitation, boarding, and adoption company is facing federal charges for her role in a conspiracy to defraud customers and for illegally dispensing animal drugs.
The company had operations in Columbia and Multnomah counties, according to the U.S. Attorney District of Oregon office.
Tori Lynn Head, 26, has been charged by criminal information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dispensing animal drugs without proper labeling.
According to the U.S. Attorney District of Oregon release, in November 2019, Head and others started Woofin Palooza, an animal rescue business with facilities in Multnomah and Columbia Counties.
Head and others are alleged to have obtained pets with medical and behavioral issues from out-of-state and made them available for adoption to paying customers. Between December 2019 and January 2021, on more than 280 occasions, Head and others made material misrepresentations about the health and behavior of the animal offered for adoption. Based on these misrepresentations, customers paid Woofin Palooza more than $82,000 in adoption fees. During this same time period, Head sold customers mislabeled animal drugs in violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Head appeared in federal court March 28 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo and was released pending further court proceedings.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with assistance from the Portland Police Bureau investigated the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.