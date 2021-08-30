The section of Millard Road east of Highway 30 will remain closed until Sept. 17 as work continues on the U.S. 30 Millard and Bennett Roads Safety Project.
"The closure is needed to allow for a subcontractor to make necessary asphalt repairs that will allow for the correct thickness of the final concrete layer," Oregon Transportation Department (ODOT) Public Information Representative Lou Torres said. "Unexpected utility relocation work and the scheduling of the railroad’s work has delayed completion of the safety project by several months."
According to ODOT, the project will enhance safety on U.S. 30 between Scappoose and St. Helens by making changes to both the Millard and Bennett Roads intersections that will reduce the number of serious crashes.
During construction, travelers have encountered some delays and lane closures. While U.S. 30 traffic will not be detoured, there will be periodic closures of Millard and Bennett Roads.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
For more information about the project, visit the project web site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
