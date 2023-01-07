Opportunity for Misuse

With heavy prescribing comes magnified opportunity for misuse of the anticonvulsants, the researchers note.

A study by Oregon State University College of Pharmacy researchers suggests that two anticonvulsants often prescribed for chronic pain are only “modestly effective” at pain management and can create an unfavorable risk/reward situation for patients.

The findings are important because prescriptions for the drugs, gabapentin and pregabalin, have been on the rise for the past decade as the U.S. tries to move away from opioids amid an ongoing and deadly opioid epidemic. With heavy prescribing comes magnified opportunity for misuse of the anticonvulsants, the researchers note.

The study also found that in randomized trials, patients on placebos tended to report one-third to one-half the pain reduction benefit of patients receiving gabapentin or pregabalin. That is considered a high “placebo response,” the authors say, adding that chronic pain patients who do receive a benefit from the drugs can be at risk of dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and dangerous breathing problems.

