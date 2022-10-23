Upon arrival, our first in engine was sizing up the scene and found that the St. Helens Police Officers had arrived prior to us and were evacuating the structure. The officers had also discharged multiple extinguishers on the second and third floor balconies ultimately putting the fire out.
If it weren’t for the quick actions of the St. Helens Police Officers, this fire scene would have resulted in a more damaging outcome. Firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire was fully suppressed and had not reached the building’s attic or interior portions of the building. After conducting an investigation it was determined that the fire was unintentional and caused by a discarded cigarette.
There were no injuries reported from the incident and per the St. Helens Police Department, no criminal charges are currently being considered. All occupants were able to remain at their home as the fire was contained to the outdoor balcony areas.
