Investigators are still working to determine the specific cause of an apartment fire in Rainier.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters responded to the apartment complex fire at 12:24 p.m. Nov. 20 on W. C Street in Rainier. 18 families were displaced this afternoon due to the extent of the damage and circumstances.
There were minor injuries but paramedics didn’t transport anyone to the hospital, according to a report from CRFR.
"These incidents are extremely difficult for the families involved, and they all need extra support," a CRFR Facebook post reads.
The estimated amount of damage to the apartment complex had not been release by authorities at the time of this post.
Clatskanie Fire, Longview, Cowlitz, Scappoose Fire and Rainier Police along with Clatskanie PUD responded to the fire scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.