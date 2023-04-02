InRoads Credit Union announces it has appointed a new Director of Commercial Services.
Longtime lending professional Juan Mendoza has been promoted to the position. Prior to his new role, Mendoza was the InRoads Commercial Manager.
“I am very excited and looking forward to this new opportunity at InRoads,” Mendoza said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our local community with commercial products and services that will help our business members achieve their financial goals.”
“Juan has been an integral part of our team,” InRoads Chief Lending Officer Stephanie Rollins said. “His commercial lending experience is extensive, and he believes in the value that our credit union brings to the business community. This will be a seamless transition and a positive move for the credit union overall.”
Mendoza began his banking career in 2008 as a Jr Commercial Credit Analyst at a regional bank. He joined the InRoads team in September 2020 as a commercial underwriter. Before that, he served in the Marine Corps and graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in Finance. He has quickly advanced in his career, excelling at commercial real estate, construction, and business lending.
InRoads serves Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.