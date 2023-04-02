InRoads Credit Union announces it has appointed a new Director of Commercial Services.

Longtime lending professional Juan Mendoza has been promoted to the position. Prior to his new role, Mendoza was the InRoads Commercial Manager.

Juan Mendoza

“I am very excited and looking forward to this new opportunity at InRoads,” Mendoza said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our local community with commercial products and services that will help our business members achieve their financial goals.”

