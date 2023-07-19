New Interim DA

Columbia County’s interim District Attorney Colin Benson

Columbia County’s interim District Attorney Colin Benson has taken up the mantle of Jeff Auxier, who resigned from office in favor of a position in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Auxier’s final day in the position was July 7, and Governor Tina Kotek appointed Benson, who was Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Oregon Department of Justice.

“I like Columbia County very much, so I was happy to receive the assignment to serve as interim District Attorney here,” Benson told the Chronicle. “On three sailing trips over the years, I have moored overnight in the beautiful public marina, and it is great to be back.”

