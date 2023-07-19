Columbia County’s interim District Attorney Colin Benson has taken up the mantle of Jeff Auxier, who resigned from office in favor of a position in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Auxier’s final day in the position was July 7, and Governor Tina Kotek appointed Benson, who was Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Oregon Department of Justice.
“I like Columbia County very much, so I was happy to receive the assignment to serve as interim District Attorney here,” Benson told the Chronicle. “On three sailing trips over the years, I have moored overnight in the beautiful public marina, and it is great to be back.”
Benson served in the organized crime section of the criminal justice division as a senior assistant attorney general at the Oregon Department of Justice. He previously worked as a deputy district attorney in Roseburg.
Benson will join the team assembled and previously headed by Auxier, handling investigations and cases that his predecessor left behind.
“My goal is to continue the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office’s long tradition of promoting public safety and protecting the rights of crime victims,” Benson said.
Benson will serve as the District Attorney in Columbia County until Gov. Kotek makes an official appointment, but the timeline by which that next step is taken is unclear.
“I expect to be in the position until the governor appoints a permanent replacement, but I do not know how long that will take,” Benson said.
In a release, the Governor’s Office said it welcomes applications from candidates with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences. Applicants must submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office. Please note that the District Attorney Interest Form is not the same form that is used for judicial vacancies.
Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Oregon law requires that, at the time of appointment, the appointee must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon (ORS 8.630 and ORS 8.640).
