A replacement for the open seat on the St. Helens City Council has been appointed, and new Councilor Russell Hubbard was sworn in at the St. Helens Municipal Court on Sept. 15.

Hubbard was unanimously selected to fill the vacant seat left by Patrick Birkle. Birkle resigned from the council because he is a third-grade teacher at Columbia City Elementary School. Birkle said that he did not feel he could balance the duties of the city council with his responsibilities as a teacher.

The St. Helens City Council interviewed ten candidates for the position during a special meeting on Sept. 14. Following the interviews, the council deliberated, and each member put forth their top candidate.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you excited about the return of high school athletics this fall?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.