St. Helens Police Lieutenant Joe Hogue is now a member of the Oregon Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.
Hogue will serve as the second Vice Chair of the Oregon Chapter for a four-year term. He received the appointment Friday, Sept. 17.
The Oregon Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates is a non-profit organization with approximately 230 members who are active and retired senior law enforcement members.
The Oregon Chapter offers training opportunities for its membership and covers trends and best practices in current law enforcement issues. The Association also offers scholarships to law enforcement students, sends candidates to the FBI Youth Leadership Program, and partners with the Portland Office of the FBI and the Oregon Police Academy to host a teen academy.
