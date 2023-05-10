The softball season is sliding into the home stretch, and the Lions have their eyes on a playoff spot. The Lions are riding high in the midst of a three-game win streak that has seen them beat Astoria and Tillamook twice.
Lions cruising
St. Helens Softball Team, coached by Miranda Little, have hit their stride in a big way as the season reaches its climax. The team has been “cruising,” according to Little, hoping to keep their consistency in the season’s final games.
“Our goal for the season with our last three league games and five games of the regular season is going to keep our consistency. We want to continue to play our game without major ups and downs,” Little said. “We want to finish in the top half of the league and hopefully earn ourselves a home playoff game!”
At the time of press, St. Helens sits in the second place spot in the 4A-1 Cowapa League behind Scappoose High School. Of St. Helens’ last eight games, they’ve won six, with the only two defeats coming against Scappoose. St. Helens is currently ranked 10th of the 31 teams in the 4A classification.
The Lions’ 8-5 victory against Astoria on May 4 was the first league defeat for Astoria this season. The strong run for St. Helens comes at the perfect time and has Little and the Lions thinking about potential state playoff success.
“We should be able to compete very competitively in the state tournament, and I don’t see why we wouldn’t finish in the top 8,” Little said. “We have upset teams ranked in the top five two different times this season, and that just goes to show what we are capable of.”
Improving defense
The catalyst for their recent success has been an uptick in their defensive play, Little said. Over their last eight games, teams have only scored more than six runs twice. Little said their batting has been good all season, so the defensive improvement has addressed the team’s biggest weakness.
“We are finally coming around and starting to play some solid defense consistently behind our pitchers,” Little said. “We have found several different combinations that we like and that are working well for the team this year.”
Keeping the fun
As the season wraps up, Little is encouraging her team to keep having fun and maintain the team culture that has gotten them to this point. As far as on-field adjustments, Little wants the team to keep honing in on the little things. With the defense catching up to their offensive output, it’s the nuances of the game that the Lions need to perfect.
“In our final games, we are going to continue to focus on the details of the game and execution of plays as well as having fun while doing it,” Little said. “This group of athletes plays better when they are a little weird and having fun playing the game we all love. It has been an honor to coach such a great group of hard-working athletes.”
Follow St. Helens High School sports results at osaa.org and find our feature coverage at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
