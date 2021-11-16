A Rainier resident faces criminal charges following a five month investigation into an alleged elderly abuse case.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Helens Police officers arrested Rolland Miller, 43, of Rainier, Oregon, in the investigation.
According to a release from St. Helens Police, the extensive investigation revealed that the bank account of an elderly, vulnerable adult in St. Helens had been compromised. Detectives found over 120 suspicious charges resulting in nearly $6,000 being stolen from the victim. Investigators were able to trace the suspicious activity to Miller.
A Columbia County grand jury indicted Miller on 44 counts of identity theft related to the investigation. Miller was lodged at Columbia County Jail and is awaiting trial.
St. Helens detectives worked in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Human Services on this case.
The St. Helens Police Department is committed to serving and protecting vulnerable adults in the community, the release states.
Anyone who suspects that a vulnerable adult is the victim of a crime should contact Adult Protective Services at 1-855-503-SAFE or the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.