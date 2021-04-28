Following an alleged assault at a Scappoose grocery store, a 35-year-old man faces multiple charges including, harassment, intimidation, parole violation, assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The man, identified as Adam Christopher Graham, allegedly threatened an Asian man and also threatened to sexually assault his child on April 24 at the Fred Meyer store, located at 51501 Columbia River Highway, according to court documents cited by KPTV Portland.
The court documents state that a witness said he stepped in between Graham and the alleged victim and was punched in the jaw by Graham. Police located Graham at the intersection of Highway 30 and Southeast Maple Street and took him into custody, according to the KPTV report.
Graham was arraigned on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for May 3.
