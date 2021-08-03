A 27-year old is facing multiple criminal charges following a police chase in St. Helens that ended as officers and K-9 Ryder captured the suspect.
At approximately 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, St. Helens Police were dispatched to Wonderly Drive on the report of a violation of a release agreement. Police conducted an area check and located the involved vehicle traveling on Highway 30.
Police initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 30. Officers followed the vehicle to Millard Road and Rigdon Road. The driver fled the vehicle on foot after driving through a fence at the end of Rigdon Road. Police set up a perimeter and a police K-9 was called to conduct a track.
St. Helens K-9 Ryder and officers successfully located the suspect near the abandoned vehicle. Michael Kelly, 27, was arrested and lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Violation of a Restraining Order, Harassment, Interference with Making a Report, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Vehicle), Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (On Foot), Criminal Mischief II, and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver.
K-9 Ryder and his handler Sgt. Jon Eggers were featured in a Chronicle story in mid July after they apprehended a robbery suspect in another police case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.